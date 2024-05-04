KUALA LUMPUR, The Defence Services Exhibition Asia (DSA) and National Security Exhibition (NATSEC) Asia 2024 will open this Monday showcasing the world's most advanced electronic warfare technologies and assets in the land, air and sea defence sectors. The biennial event, which is in its 18th edition this time, carries the theme of "Building Resilient Nations For The Next Generation" with the participation of more than 1,200 companies from 45 countries. Scheduled to last four days at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), here, the event is also the main meeting place for manufacturers, suppliers, agencies and organisations to exchange opinions and build understanding and cooperation. DSA 2024 executive director Nadzeem Abdul Rahman said his team will introduce a number of improvements to this edition including the DSA NATSEC Asia Lab, the future generation segment, DSA NATSEC Asia TV and the Unmanned Aircraft (UAV) Pavilion, Drones and Robotics. "I hope that DSA and NATSEC this t ime can give participants the opportunity to establish a stronger network with the main players in the industry, as well as help in promoting the latest products and innovations that they offer. "We are also determined to make this event an inclusive platform, enrich the discussion on global security issues and stimulate creative thinking that can produce more progressive and holistic solutions for common prosperity," he told Bernama recently. So far 30 countries have confirmed participation in the exhibition including the United States, China, Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, France, Italy, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom. Turkiye once again emerged as the largest contingent at the 2024 DSA and NATSEC Exhibition with nearly 70 companies from the Mediterranean country having confirmed participation including Aselsan, Canik, Dearsan Shipyard and Turkish Aerospace Industries. France will also bring 30 companies with 15 of them located in its pavilion. Meanwhile, local companies include DEFTECH, Advanced Defence System, OpenApps, MILDEF, Sapura, Malvus Sense, Weststar Group, Nadi Corp, SME Ordnance, System Consultancy Services and Mindmatics. DSA and NATSEC 2024 are open to high-level delegations, government personnel, professionals and executives in the defense and security industry as well as police and enforcement agencies only. Source: BERNAMA News Agency