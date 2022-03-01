﻿Post Office stamps ‘immortalize’ 10 outstanding Filipinos

The Philippine Post Office launched the Ten (10) Outstanding Filipinos Commemorative Stamps that recognized the true and most important wealth of the country — the Filipino people, in a ceremony held at the historic Manila Central Post Office in Liwasang Bonifacio last February 26.

The Post Office paid tribute to five Philippine cinema queens, two legendary athletes, two internationally-recognized scientists and one critically acclaimed painter who have uplifted the nation with their excellence.

“The Ten (10) Outstanding Filipinos honored by the Post Office have dedicated their lives and talents to the Filipino people. So they deserve to be immortalized in our stamps, to inspire not only Filipinos but every nationality who will see our stamps. We are proud of their accomplishments,” Postmaster General Norman N. Fulgencio said in a news release.

The “Living Legends – Outstanding Filipinos: Series I” which is the second of the three categories of the Philippine stamps released by the Post Office commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the first issuance of stamps by the Republic of the Philippines.

“After 75 years, so much has changed. We are now living in a moment in history where everything is possible and anything can spark greatness. People are the most valuable asset a country could have. We honor our beloved personalities whose talents and indomitable spirit make them true treasures,” he added.

With the theme: “Salamat: Pagpupugay sa mga Alamat,” the Ten Outstanding Filipinos are bowler Olivia “Bong” Coo; actress Gloria Romero; basketball player Ramon Fernandez; actress Vilma Santos; painter Romulo Galicano; actress Susan Roces; scientist Dr. Baldomero Olivera; Filipino scientist and physician Dr. Ernesto O. Domingo; actress and philanthropist Rosa Rosal and actress Nora Aunor.

“This is our modest way of giving recognition and paying tribute to our legends. They have tirelessly served this nation through giving joy and inspiration from their movies, pride and passion from international wins and recognitions, caring for others through their scientific innovations and all the sacrifices they made for us,” Fulgencio said.

The Post Office also awarded the winners of the recent “First Philippine Postal Corporation Art Competition 2021” in cooperation with the Art Association of the Philippines (AAP), the oldest artist organization in the country which was founded in 1948.

Artist Ranier Angelo Bolivar’s winning entry entitled “Pagsibol” won the top prize and PHP100,000; 2nd Prize — Emil Jay Gulang’s “In Time” (PHP70,000 cash) and 3rd Prize — Siegfried M. Dela Torre’s “Jesters Blue” (PHPP50,000 cash). These winners bested more than 300 entries sent by artists from all over the country.

PHLPost has printed 215,000 copies of the (10 designs) at PHP12 each.

In-house graphic arts designers Rodine Teodoro, Ryman Dominic Albuladora and Eunice Beatrix collaborated to produce a colorful, artistic and modern design called “Pop Art Stamp”.

Stamps and Official First Day Covers are now available at the Philatelic Counter, Manila Central Post Office. For inquiries, please call 8527-01-08 or 8527-01-32 or follow/like the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PilipinasPhilately/ for updates.

Source: Philippines News Agency