﻿Argentinian ends Ancajas’ 5-year reign

Argentinian Fernando Martinez ended Jerwin Ancajas’ more than five-year reign by wresting the Filipino’s International Boxing Federation junior bantamweight title via unanimous decision at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Hotel on Sunday (Philippine time).

Two of the judges scored 118-110 while another judge had it 117-111.

Statistics showed Martinez landed 427 of 1,046 punches while Ancajas connected on just 192 of 816.

The Filipino desperately tried to score a knockout (KO) entering the 12th round to retain his title but couldn’t floor the still undefeated Martinez.

It was the 10th defense of Ancajas (33 wins, 2 losses, 2 draw with 22 KOs) since snaring the the title from Puerto Rican McJoe Arroyo in Taguig City on September 2016.

Martinez (14-0, 8 KOs), 30 years old like Ancajas, was a member of the Argentinian boxing team to the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Prior to the start of the 10th round, referee Jack Reiss checked on Ancajas’ condition as he had been on the receiving end of Martinez’s punches.

Ancajas’ previous loss was via majority decision to compatriot Mark Geraldo in a 10-round bout in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on March 17, 2012.

The Panabo, Davao del Norte native then had 19 wins and one draw during a 10-year stretch, including his ninth title defense win over Mexican Jonathan Javier Rodriguez in April last year.

Source: Philippines News Agency