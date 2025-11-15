Positioning Barbados as the Caribbean’s Life Sciences Hub

EarlyHealth City to Anchor US$200 Million Investment

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Export Barbados (BIDC) and EarlyHealth Group (EHG), headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, have signed a Letter of Intent to jointly establish EarlyHealth City Barbados, a US$200 Million world-class pharmaceutical and life sciences cluster earmarked for Newton, Christ Church. The initiative is expected to attract international pharmaceutical partners, drive industrialisation through sustainable contract manufacturing, and expand laboratory and clinical research capacity in Barbados and for the wider Caribbean.

Located across 45 acres, EarlyHealth City will feature three domes totaling more than 250,000 square feet of contract manufacturing space dedicated to the production of oral solids, semi-solids, liquids, and advanced biologics. This includes integrated capabilities for cell cultivation, upstream and downstream bioprocessing, and full scale-up to commercial release under United States and European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.

EHG, a global pharmaceutical services and life sciences company supporting manufacturing, clinical studies, and market access across 60 countries, has already secured Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) with a number of clients including Acarpia Farmaceutici Srl, Bioeq AG, Formycon AG, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI), and several Asian-, European-, and South American-based manufacturers.

The City will incorporate a fourth dome housing a Security Operations Centre (SOC), designed and managed by EHG’s business partner and Dubai’s fastest-growing cybersecurity and data protection company Cyb3r Limited. The SOC is expected to feature an AI-driven cybersecurity and data-analytics infrastructure intended to safeguard digital assets, manage regulatory data, and provide secure network operations for the life sciences cluster. The same dome will also house a 30,000 square foot high-performance cricket training facility operated by global sports company DriveFITT. That facility is expected to integrate cutting-edge biomechanics and recovery technology to enhance athletic performance and to train and nurture new generations of West Indies fast bowlers.

Prime Minister the Hon Mia Amor Mottley, SC, MP, noted that Barbados is committed to providing the infrastructure, investment, and oversight required to deliver what she called a “transformative project” for the island. She explained that “beyond infrastructure, EarlyHealth City Barbados will drive job creation and build local scientific and technical talent, allowing Barbadians to play a central role in developing a new industry. It is a cornerstone of Barbados’ economic future, embedding pharmaceutical innovation and production directly into our industrial base.”

Dr. Dan A. Renout, Chief Executive Officer of EarlyHealth Group, the driving force behind the initiative, observed that “EarlyHealth City Barbados is more than a manufacturing site. It is a platform for transformation. By combining world-class standards and building local talent and innovation, we are creating an ecosystem that strengthens supply resilience, generates skilled employment, and connects the Caribbean to the global pharmaceutical industry.”

Once complete, EarlyHealth City Barbados will host a community of more than 1,000 professionals, offering wellness amenities, restaurants, and collaborative workspaces that reflect a modern, sustainable lifestyle. Together, these facilities will form the Caribbean’s premier life sciences hub.

Senior Minister Coordinating the Productive Sector and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade the Hon. Kerrie Symmonds hailed EarlyHealth City Barbados as a leading example of commercial diplomacy at its finest. He noted the critical role the Embassy of Barbados in the UAE and its Ambassador Her Excellency Dr. Annalee C. Babb are playing in helping EHG develop a number of critical value propositions for the island, culminating in the proposed life sciences city.

Minister of Innovation, Industry, Science and Technology Senator the Hon. Jonathan Reid observed that “Barbados is taking decisive steps to join the ranks of countries leading in life sciences and pharmaceutical innovation, building a foundation for sustainable economic growth and global competitiveness.” The Minister lauded Export Barbados, its Chairman Mr. Dodridge Miller, and its Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mark Hill for their ingenuity and foresight in not only leading the conceptualisation of Barbados as a regional hub for the global life sciences sector, but also in designing an iconic building he believes can serve as a prototype for new approaches to high-end pharmaceutical manufacturing.

About EarlyHealth Group

EarlyHealth Group (EHG) is a global pharmaceutical services and life sciences company supporting manufacturing, clinical studies, and market access across 60 countries. The Group partners with manufacturers, research institutions, and governments to make healthcare accessible through compliant, end-to-end solutions across the value chain.

About Export Barbados

Export Barbados (BIDC) is the state-owned enterprise that drives Barbados’ industrialisation and export growth. The agency develops infrastructure, supports innovation, and partners with global companies to strengthen Barbados’ position as a competitive exporter of goods and services, with a focus on life sciences, manufacturing, and sustainable industries.

