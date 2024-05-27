Portions of Bacolod City to get more water supply this week

BACOLOD CITY: Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez on Monday said an additional five million liters per day (MLD) will be injected into the pipelines of Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa) PrimeWater in the next three days. The added volume, sourced from the Bocal-Bocal spring in Barangay Alangilan, will benefit some 11 areas experiencing water shortage. "PrimeWater informed me that the Bocal-Bocal spring is now connected to Baciwa-Primewater's break pressure tank. They are currently in the process of disinfection to ensure the water is fit for use," the mayor said in a statement. He said once the additional 5 MLD are injected this coming Thursday, the identified areas will benefit from the added volume "if there are no issues like pipe leakage or clogs." These are Villa Angela Subdivision, Villa Ramos, Eroreco, La Salle Avenue, Hervias 1 and 2, parts of Barangays Villamonte, 27, 28, 29 and 30. Benitez urged residents of these areas to give him feedback in their water supply by next week. "We want to make su re that Baciwa-PrimeWater will fulfill the service they promised us," he said. Last week, Benitez met with Local Water Utilities Administration Chairman Ronnie Ong and Baciwa general manager Mona Dia Jardin to discuss the state of the water supply in the city and updates on the joint venture agreement of Baciwa with PrimeWater. In April, Benitez directed the Baciwa officials to submit a water security plan as he noted the failure of PrimeWater to comply with its contract to improve supply for Bacolod residents in the past four years. The water shortage from March to early May due to El Nino prompted the city government to deploy water trucks for water distribution and rationing in affected areas. Source: Philippines News Agency