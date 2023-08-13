POOR OUTING FOR MUDA IN STATE ELECTION

Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) performed poorly in the just concluded state election with their candidates losing their deposits in 20 constituencies.

Among MUDA candidates who lost their deposits were MUDA secretary-general Amir Hariri Abd Hadi who obtained 1,834 votes in the Seri Serdang constituency while R. Thanusha received 2,357 votes in the Sentosa seat.

Apart from that, MUDA Information chief, Loqman Long could only muster 376 votes Bandar seat in Terengganu while in Penang, MUDA candidate, Viky Harikrishnan suffered a similar fate by collecting only 253 votes in the Perai constituency.

Contesting candidates lose their deposits if they fail to obtain one-eighth or 12.5 per cent of the total number of votes counted for the state constituency involved.

Apart from that the youngest candidate in the election, Melanie Ting Yi-Hlin, 23, from MUDA also lost her deposit after receiving 1,462 votes in the Bukit Antarabangsa constituency.

On the other end of the state election performance, Ng Sze Han of Pakatan Harapan (PH) garnered 71,290 votes, the highest votes won by a candidate in the state election in the contest for the Kinrara seat.

Meanwhile, PN’s Dr Afif Bahardin won the slimmest majority of 30 votes when he obtained 22,316 votes to take the Taman Medan seat.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency