POLLS: POLICE TO INCREASE EC HQ SECURITY TO PREVENT UNTOWARD INCIDENTS

Police will monitor and increase security at the Election Commission (EC) headquarters in Putrajaya, as well as at the headquarters of various political parties in Kuala Lumpur, to prevent any untoward incidents.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said that although Kuala Lumpur is not directly involved in the state elections, it is a focal point for political parties to hold meetings.

He said apart from that it is also an overlapping location for supporters of political parties from bordering states to hold rallies or parades.

“The decision on the formation of the state government will be made at the Putrajaya EC headquarters, following which security controls will be made to avoid any chaos in the area.

“Supervision will be carried out throughout the voting period and the announcement of the vote results, to prevent any gatherings or marches by any parties,” he said, in a special press conference at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters today.

He said that police will also be mounting roadblocks in certain areas, to prevent any planned marches or security threats in the capital, with Team Cantas being responsible for defusing any actions which could spark public disorder.

At the same time, Mohd Shuhaily also advised that contesting political parties should not celebrate their victory in public places, but instead should do so in closed quarters or party premises.

“Any party committing any violation of the laws will be subject to stern action,” he said.

He said that the public with enquiries or need information can contact the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any nearby police station.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain was reported to have said that PDRM will tighten security controls at strategic locations, including the state palaces, which are likely to be the focus of certain parties once the results of the six-state elections are announced tomorrow.

The move is to ensure public safety and order at relevant strategic locations post-election.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency