Police Seeking Key Witness To Assist In Drug Case Investigation

GEORGE TOWN, The police are seeking a key witness to assist in an investigation of a drug case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Timur Laut District police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid identified the witness as Chong Sze Hou, 33, whose last known address was Block 9-15-16, Tingkat Paya Terubong 2, Taman Terubong Jaya in Air Itam.

“The witness and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the nearest police station,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the public can also contact Insp Mohd Adi Uzairi Mohd Basri, the investigating officer from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Timur Laut District police headquarters, at 018-270473.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency