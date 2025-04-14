Manila: Following the stalled loan deal with China for the Philippine National Railways South Long Haul (PNR-SLH) project, France has expressed strong interest in stepping in as key financier.

According to Philippines News Agency, the French government offered support for the 561.1-kilometer railway project linking Muntinlupa City, Metro Manila and Matnog, Sorsogon during the meeting between Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Vince Dizon and visiting Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad Laurent Saint-Martin on April 11.

Saint-Martin informed Dizon that the France Development Agency, along with export financing guarantees and treasury loans, have successfully mobilized funding for major railway projects. He also offered to connect the Philippine government with other potential funders, such as the European Investment Bank.

In 2022, the Philippine government withdrew its loan with China due to the lack of progress on the funding application. Other countries, including Japan, South Korea, and India, along with international lenders like Asian Development Bank and World Bank, have also shown interest.

Aside from the SLH, Saint-Martin expressed the French government’s interest in other major rail projects in the country, including the Luzon Economic Corridor, the hub for commerce, industry and logistics, with the Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas cargo railway as its flagship project.

Saint-Martin stated that the French transportation industry has proven expertise and is eager to participate further in Filipino projects. He shared that his meeting with Secretary Dizon was very concrete and appreciated Dizon’s hands-on approach to making things happen swiftly.

He also welcomed a possible visit by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to France later this year to bolster railway cooperation. French firms like Alstom, Colas Rail, Bouygues Travaux Publics, and RATP Dev are eyeing increased activities in the Philippines.

French firms involved in the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) and the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) are committed to providing the components for the projects. Alstom and Colas Rail are part of the consortium for the systems package for the NSCR, while the former is also involved in the MMSP.

The 147-kilometer NSCR will connect the City of Malolos, Bulacan to Clark International Airport, Pampanga; and Tutuban, Manila to Calamba, Laguna. The MMSP will run 33 kilometers in Metro Manila, reducing travel time from Valenzuela City to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City from 1.5 hours to only 35 minutes.

French companies are likewise prepared to deploy their services for the Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Metro Rail Transit Common Station in Quezon City before the end of the Marcos administration, Saint-Martin said. He added that France is ready to increase its financing to fast-track the LRT-2 modernization.