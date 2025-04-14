Manila: Power utility giant Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with France’s state-owned €š¬°lectricit© de France SA (EDF) to explore the deployment of nuclear energy in the Philippines, an initiative aimed at bolstering long-term energy security. EDF will provide Meralco with technical support and strategic guidance in conducting feasibility studies under the two-year memorandum of cooperation, according to a news release over the weekend.

According to Philippines News Agency, Meralco revealed in November 2024 that it is in talks with the French government on research collaborations. The studies will focus on evaluating site readiness, grid integration, and the economic viability of nuclear energy in the Philippines. Manuel V. Pangilinan, Meralco chair and chief executive officer, stated that achieving greater energy security is a key objective of the Philippine government and nuclear power is considered a viable path toward that goal.

Pangilinan emphasized the significance of this cooperation as a first step for Meralco, highlighting the company’s commitment to advancing nuclear energy in the Philippines. EDF, recognized globally as one of the largest nuclear power operators, will offer tailored training on nuclear reactor technologies and project management. Additionally, EDF will support Meralco in preparing for potential deployment and seeking financing options, including those from the French government.

Vakisasai Ramany, EDF’s senior vice president for International Nuclear Development, expressed optimism about the collaboration during discussions with Meralco officials. He referred to this cooperation as an important first step and envisioned it as the beginning of a long-term journey that could extend over the next hundred years. The collaboration builds on Meralco’s nuclear energy strategic transition initiative and its ongoing engagements with France’s top research institutions.

Through its Meralco Power Academy, the company has partnered with Universit© Paris-Saclay under the Filipino Scholars and Interns on Nuclear Engineering program to develop future Filipino experts in the nuclear field. Meralco has also engaged with French agencies, including the Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection Authority and the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission, for potential collaborations on nuclear safety and knowledge-sharing. As the Philippines’ largest electric distribution utility, Meralco stated that the partnership reflects its commitment to exploring innovative, sustainable, and secure energy solutions in response to the country’s growing power needs.