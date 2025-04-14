Mimaropa: Persons deprived of liberty (PDL) under the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Mimaropa Region joined Christians nationwide in observing Palm Sunday, marking the beginning of Holy Week.

According to Philippines News Agency, the BJMP ensures that PDL who wish to take part in the Lenten season are allowed to meditate, reflect, and seek spiritual renewal. Jail Officer 3 Joefrie Anglo, the regional information officer, highlighted the significance of these activities for inmates. ‘For the PDL, being in jail is already a form of sacrifice, but through these activities, they are able to participate meaningfully in the observance of Holy Week,’ Anglo said.

Religious activities organized in partnership with faith-based groups include the Sacrament of Confession, the Stations of the Cross, reflections on the Seven Last Words, an Easter Vigil, and an Easter Sunday Mass. The BJMP emphasized the importance of providing spiritual support to persons in custody, particularly during significant religious occasions, as part of their holistic approach to rehabilitation.