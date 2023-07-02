PNP won’t allow maltreatment of persons under custody

The Philippine National Police (PNP) does not tolerate abuse or maltreatment of persons in its custody. This was emphasized by PNP public information office chief Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan when asked to comment on allegations that 13 foreigners sustained injuries when they attempted to escape police custody after a raid on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) establishments inside a compound in Las Piñas City last week. "The PNP does not tolerate such abuse. All possible efforts are done to ensure that persons under police custody are safe from harm or abuse," he said in a statement over the weekend. Maranan also said all the needs of the persons under their care are provided, even access to their respective embassies. On June 27, police conducted a raid in the compound of Xinchuang Network Technologies, a POGO techno-hub in Barangay Almanza Uno, where more than 2,700 alleged trafficking victims were rescued. Two days later, it was reported that 13 foreigners among the rescued workers were injured after an alleged attempt to escape police custody. Eight reportedly needed immediate medical attention. Maranan pointed out that the PNP observes human rights. 'Rest assured that the PNP's aggressive and honest law enforcement operations are at all times conforming with the rule of law,' he added. Maranan's statement was in reaction to the demand of the legal representatives of Xinchuang for the PNP to allow medical treatment for the injured foreigners. In a letter dated July 1, the Vargas Law office, which is representing the techno-hub, said they received reports that some of the foreign nationals were injured during a commotion while in police custody. The demand letter was addressed to National Capital Region Police Office chief Maj. Gen. Edgar Okubo, PNP-Anti-Cybercrime Group director Brig. Gen. Sidney Herrera, and PNP Directorate for Intelligence Maj. Gen. Jon Arnaldo, with a copy furnished to PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. "This refers to the incident that occurred during the wee hours in the morning of 29 June 2023 wherein 13 or so foreign nationals, under your custody and detention, were injured during a commotion that ended in serious physical injuries to at least three of them as a result of the severe mauling by your police officers on the ground," lawyer Ananias Christian Vargas said. He added that this is needed as it could be a matter of life and death. Maranan previously said more than 1,500 of the 2,700 rescued workers during the June 27 raid were already released while the others in custody are still being processed in coordination with the Bureau of Immigration. Cases of human trafficking and violations of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 in relation to the raid have been filed by the PNP before the Department of Justice against Chinese nationals Li Jiacheng, Xiao Liu, Yan Jiayong, Duan Haozhuan, and LP Hongkun.

Source: Philippines News Agency