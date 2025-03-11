Manila: The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading misinformation as the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for former president Rodrigo Duterte.

According to Philippines News Agency, the PNP strongly cautioned against the spread of fake news and advised the public to rely only on official government sources for accurate information. The PNP deployed 379 personnel to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 and other key locations to ensure a peaceful and orderly process of serving the warrant, which the International Police Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) Manila received from the ICC.

The PNP emphasized its commitment to enforcing the law with professionalism and adherence to due process in its statement. Duterte has been under police custody since arriving in Manila from Hong Kong on Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, the Prosecutor General presented the official ICC notification confirming the arrest warrant for Duterte, according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

The PCO stated that the police officers who enforced the warrant were equipped with body cameras to ensure transparency throughout the operation. Duterte is facing charges of crimes against humanity before the ICC for his aggressive war against illegal drugs. PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Director Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III supervised the security measures at the airport.