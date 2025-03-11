Iloilo: The shared service facilities (SSF) project, a flagship program of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), has generated over PHP60.68 million in sales and more than PHP18.14 million in investments in Western Visayas. During the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas on Tuesday, DTI-6 officer-in-charge and assistant regional director Mutya Eusores said the program assisted about 1,012 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and created 1,541 jobs in 2024.

According to Philippines News Agency, the SSF was designed to improve the competitiveness and productivity of MSMEs by providing them with machinery, equipment, tools, systems, skills, and knowledge to benefit under a shared system. Eusores highlighted that 153 SSFs are currently operating in Western Visayas, with 131 co-operators. She noted that they are well-distributed across the region, with the majority located in Antique.

Antique has 69 SSFs, while Aklan hosts 14, Capiz 12, Iloilo 33, Negros Occidental 21, and Guimaras has four. The food processing and wearables and home styles industry clusters have the most SSFs, with 60 and 44, respectively.

Eusores also mentioned that the DTI-6 is preparing the MSMEs for possible exporting opportunities, which would require expansion in their production capabilities. She explained that the SSFs are instrumental in this aspect, enabling enterprises to either export directly or become suppliers to other exporters in the region.