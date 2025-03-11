Antique: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will pilot in Antique a convergence program composed of the Risk Resiliency Program (RRP) and the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) this year. ‘We want (RRP) to have a partnership with the SLP for sustainability,’ DSWD 6 (Western Visayas) Project Development Officer III Joy Ann Catherine Salbibia said during the forum cum consultation meeting and orientation at the Hotel Kinaray-a in San Jose de Buenavista Tuesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Salbibia, in an interview, said they hope to produce empowered beneficiaries as they would undergo training on business concepts, such as financial literacy and marketing under the SLP. ‘We are still having initial discussions for the convergence of the two projects, but then we plan to start with one barangay with 15 to 30 beneficiaries in Antique who will later form an SLP Association,’ she said.

She said that they target to include 2,200 beneficiaries of the RRP in six municipalities for the program they eyed to start in the middle of April. They will avail of the cash-for-training and cash-for-work programs. They will be provided with training and temporary employment for 20 days by constructing small farm reservoirs (SFR) and establishing communal vegetable gardens to enhance food security in their municipalities – Pandan, Culasi, Sibalom, San Remigio, Barbaza, and Sebaste.

‘Beneficiaries could also grow tilapia at the SFR just like in San Remigio last year, where they were able to harvest about 60 kilos,’ she said. The DSWD has allocated a PHP21.12 million budget for the RRP implementation, with each beneficiary receiving PHP9,600 after 20 days.