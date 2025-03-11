Manila: The Department of Agriculture (DA) has announced that the prices of red and white onions are expected to decrease as the harvest season progresses, making it unlikely for the government to set a maximum suggested retail price (MSRP) for these commodities.

According to Philippines News Agency, this announcement comes after some groups proposed including onions among agricultural commodities, such as rice and pork, that have an MSRP. In an interview, DA Assistant Secretary for Agribusiness, Marketing, and Consumer Affairs Genevieve Velicaria-Guevarra confirmed that no formal request for an MSRP on onions has been received. She explained that the current harvest season for onions is contributing to a drop in prices, eliminating the need for an MSRP.

The DA employs the MSRP as a tool to control rising prices of specific commodities. However, if a commodity maintains a normal or low price range, the implementation of an MSRP is deemed unnecessary. As of March 10, local red onions in Metro Manila are priced between PHP70 and PHP180 per kilogram, while local white onions range from PHP60 to PHP150 per kilogram. Imported white onions are priced between PHP60 and PHP160 per kilogram. Guevarra noted that the increase in local supply has contributed to a price drop of PHP20 to PHP30.

Some agriculture groups have suggested an MSRP of PHP100 for red onions and between PHP70 and PHP80 for white onions. Meanwhile, the country has received 2,300 metric tons of imported red onions and 970 metric tons of white onions, as reported by the DA.

In addition to onions, the DA is addressing the issue of declining tomato prices due to the harvest season. Wholesale prices of tomatoes have dropped to PHP13 per kilogram, with retail prices ranging from PHP25 to PHP60 per kilogram. To assist local tomato farmers, the DA is facilitating market linkages with direct buyers and wholesalers to ensure timely disposal of the perishable produce. Guevarra highlighted that at least six farmer groups have successfully established market linkages through the DA, and she encouraged other tomato producers to coordinate with the department for similar support.