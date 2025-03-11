Baguio City: An additional eight Negosyo Centers are set to open in the Cordillera this year to help more business owners and would-be entrepreneurs. The new centers will bring the total number to 70 across the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

According to Philippines News Agency, the eight new Negosyo hubs will be set up in the municipalities of Luba and Pilar in the province of Abra; Pasil and Tanudan in Kalinga; Calanasan and Kabugao in Apayao; Hungduan in Ifugao; and Sadanga in Mountain Province. Lawyer Raymond Panhon, regional director of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), announced during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas that these centers are made possible with the help of local government units, which also appoint or designate coordinators to operate the centers and ensure that the office’s mandate is performed.

He further stated that in 2024, at least 21,956 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and 374 barangay micro business enterprises (BMBE) were served by the 62 centers spread across the six provinces and two cities of the region. In addition, 235 training sessions were conducted for entrepreneurs.

Panhon emphasized that the Negosyo Center program promotes ease of doing business and facilitates access to services for MSMEs, established by the Go Negosyo Act. These centers provide support including business registration assistance, advisory services, information and advocacy, and business counseling for emerging entrepreneurs.

In 2024, MSME product sales in the Cordillera reached at least PHP162 million, generating direct and subsidiary employment for the region’s residents. The DTI supports MSMEs through programs such as ‘Kapatid Mentor Me’, the Young Entrepreneur Program (YEP), and ‘Be your own boss’.

Meanwhile, lawyer Samuel Gallardo, DTI assistant regional director, mentioned at the same event that the agency aims to enhance the region’s export performance by improving business products and operations, alongside marketing and promotion. He noted that elevating MSMEs involves improving products, empowering stakeholders, and adapting to online trading trends, in addition to helping businesses access financial institutions for capital or operational improvements.