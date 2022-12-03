PNP concludes 8th National Advisory Group summit

MANILA: The Philippine National Police (PNP) and its partners have successfully concluded the two-day 8th National Advisory Group Summit through a hybrid modality held Friday at the PNP Multi-Purpose Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

The two-day summit, with this year’s theme “Revisiting the PNP Patrol Plan 2030: Strengthening partnerships, weathering challenges, achieving goals incorporating strategic focus – the Malasakit, Kapayapaan, Kaayusan tungo sa Kaunlaran (MKK = K) peace and security framework, and the revitalized PNP Kasimbayanan” was participated by advisory group members from national, regional, provincial, municipal and city police stations nationwide.

PNP Officer-in-Charge, Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia, said the event aims to enhance organizational focus on PNP’s core functions – crime prevention and crime solution – to align with the agency’s performance scorecard, with the active support of all stakeholders.

“We are here also to re-examine or re-calibrate our approaches, especially in strengthening the integrity of the police organization, in manifesting honesty, accountability, and upholding moral principles in the exercise of our mandate, which our dear President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has commanded us,” said Sermonia during the first day of the summit.

“This is to ensure the continuity of public rapport and to sustain with great respect and wide support to the authority that we all possess as uniformed servicemen of the republic,” he said.

Sermonia added that as the PNP desires to attain real and lasting transformation in the nation’s premier law enforcement agency, the PNP is also looking forward to the continued implementation of its plans, programs, projects, and activities that contribute to the overall attainment of the organization’s vision in partnership with its advisory groups.

As of November 2022, the PNP has over 20,000 advisers from different sectors of society, such as the academe, media, religious, business, government, youth and other various private and public offices.

“As members of the PNP Advisory Group, from the national headquarters down to the directorial staff, national support units, police regional offices, district offices, provincial police offices, and city and municipal police stations, you were all chosen because of your integrity, probity, excellent leadership, as well as for being active advocates of transformation, transparency, and good governance” Sermonia said.

The first National Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development (NAGPTD) was organized on Sep. 2, 2011 to support the PNP in the successful implementation of the PNP Patrol Plan 203

Source: Philippines News Agency