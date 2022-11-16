PNP athletic team lauded for 19 medal haul in int’l athletics

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. on Tuesday lauded the 13 members of PNP Athletics Team for bagging a total of 19 medals in the recently concluded 2022 Philippine Masters International Athletics Championships last Nov. 11 to 12 at Philsports Complex, Pasig City.

“Congratulations to our PNP Athletics Team for another winning moment and for always making the entire police force proud. I know that you did your best to win, however, there is more to sports than winning, it is more of building relationships, fostering teamwork, and value enhancement of participating personnel while engaging with other international athletes and promoting sportsmanship,” Azurin said in a statement.

Overall, the PNP athletes under Col. Marlou Roy Alzate garnered eight gold, two silver, and nine bronze medals.

The members of PNP Athletics Team who won medals in different categories were:

— Executive Master Sgt. Aguila Virgilio won 1 silver medal in 100 meters sprint, 50-55 years old category.

— Master Sgt. Michael Pelaez won 1 gold in 100 meters sprint, 45 to 50-years-old category; 1 gold in 200 meters sprint, 45 to 50-years-old category; 1 gold in 400 meters sprint, 45 to 50-years-old category; 1 gold in 4×100 meter relay, 35 to 39-years-old category.

— Master Sgt. Aaron Jayxen C Banatao won 1 gold in 4×100 meter relay, 35 to 39-years-old category; 1 bronze in 100 meters sprint, 35 to 39-years-old category; 1 bronze in long jump event, 35 to 39-years-old category.

— Master Sgt. Bryan Uyarenza won 1 gold, 4×100 meter relay, 35 to 39-years-old category; 1 silver in 100 meters sprint, 40 to 44-years-old category.

— Staff Sgt. Edward Dayo won 1 gold in pole vault, 40 to 45 years old category.

— Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Moral won 1 gold in 4×100 meter relay, 35-39 years old category.

Staff Sgt. Esguierdo Melquiades won 1 bronze in 1500 meter run, 40 to 45 years old category; 1 bronze in 1500 meter run, 40 to 45-years-old category.

Staff Sgt. Rodel Bustamante won 1 bronze in 1500 meter run, 35 to 39-years-old category; 4 bronze in 4×400 meter relay, 40 to 45-years-old category.

Other members of the PNP Athletics Team were Lt. Rodien Hormigas, Staff Sgt. Rodel Bustamante, Staff Sgt. Joselito Dugos and Chief Master Sgt. Victor Ayohan Jr.

The international sporting event was also participated by athletes from the United States of America, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, India, Malaysia and Italy.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY