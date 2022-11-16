Dinagat summit seeks calibrated disaster response, skills upgrade

The Dinagat Islands Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) will spearhead the province’s 10th Rescue Summit and Response Exercises from Nov. 16 to 19, a top official said Tuesday.

In an interview, Governor Nilo Demerey Jr. pointed out that Dinagat Islands, being an island province, is constantly at risk from the threats of calamities, especially typhoons.

Demerey said the summit will serve as a venue to assess and calibrate the various strategies and responses made in the past calamities, especially during the onslaught of typhoon Odette in December last year.

“It is important that we look back into our experiences and learn from them,” Demerey said.

The activity will be joined by 411 disaster and emergency responders from the seven municipalities, including the allied response groups as well as the Philippines Air Force, the Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Philippine Army Reservists.

“We want to ensure the fitness and readiness of our responders and equip them with updated knowledge and skills on search and rescue,” Demerey said.

During the summit, he said the responders will undergo activities to hone their skills in assisting the local government units and communities during disaster and emergency situations.

The summit will also serve as an awareness campaign among constituents regarding preparations during calamities, he added

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY