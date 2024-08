Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 17 inspected the construction of the Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot expressway in the central region, which is expected to be opened to traffic in 2027. The construction of the 117.5km expressway began June 2023 and is projected to be completed in 2026, with total investment of nearly 22 trillion VND (877.89 million USD).

Source: Vietnam News Agency