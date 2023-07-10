PM ANWAR RECEIVES COURTESY CALL FROM INDIA’S DEFENCE MINISTER

Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, today received a courtesy call from Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on his first visit to Malaysia, to boost bilateral defence cooperation.

In the meeting, at Perdana Putra here, which was also attended by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Anwar and Rajnath also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Anwar also took note of the memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed by the Ministry of Defence of Malaysia and India, to re-evaluate defence cooperation between the two countries.

The cooperation includes exploring new initiatives in the field of defence, to further strengthen ties.

Earlier, Rajnath, who started his working visit to Malaysia yesterday, held a bilateral meeting with his counterpart Mohamad at the Ministry of Defence in Kuala Lumpur.

Rajnath was appointed as India's Defence Minister in May 2019.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency