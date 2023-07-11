PM ANWAR EXPRESSES CONDOLENCE TO FAMILY OF PADANG BESAR PKR CHIEF

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed condolences to the family of Padang Besar PKR branch chief Amran Kamarudin who died of heart ailment last night.

In a posting on Facebook, Anwar, who is also PKR president prayed that the soul of the former Perlis PKR leadership council chairman, be placed among the pious and the righteous.

“His deeds and sacrifices to KEADILAN in Perlis will always be remembered. Al-Fatihah,” he said.

In the 15th General Election, Amran, 59, who was fielded as Pakatan Harapan candidate lost in the three-cornered fight for the Mata Ayer state seat in Perlis.

Meanwhile, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who is also Home Minister, also expressed condolences to the family of Amran in his Facebook post.

“May Allah bless his soul, forgive his sins, accept his good deeds and place him in heaven alongside the pious and the righteous, Insya-Allah. Al-Fatihah,” he said.

Amran breathed his last at his home in Kangar at 11.10 pm yesterday. He was laid to rest at Tok Paduka Muslim cemetery in Kangar.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency