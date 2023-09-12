PM ANWAR CONVEYS CONDOLENCES TO FAMILY OF RAYMOND GOH

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim conveyed condolences to the family of TV3’s Nightline newscaster Muhammad Zaman Goh Abdullah, prominently known as Raymond Goh, who died this morning.

In a posting on Facebook, Anwar also prayed for the family to remain strong in facing this moment of grief.

“He will be sorely missed by the entire broadcast fraternity and of course, his deeds and contributions will always be remembered. Al-Fatihah,” he posted.

Prior to this, Goh was reported to be in critical condition after a stroke attack. He was admitted to a hospital in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, on Aug 30.

Goh began his career as a newscaster at 7 o'clock news before anchoring TV3’s Nightline news bulletin.

The veteran newscaster with more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting also trained and coached individuals on how to speak well.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency