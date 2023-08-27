PJR RECORDS OVER RM5.7 MLN SALES IN PAHANG, SAYS FUZIAH

The Rahmah Sales Programme (PJR) recorded over RM5.7 million in sales with around 200,000 visitors until yesterday in Pahang, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh.

It was achieved through PJR at 136 locations in 42 state constituencies in the state, she said, adding that the programme is a government initiative to help people to reduce the cost of living.

The ministry will also ensure that the implementation of Rahmah Sales can be organised in every state constituency throughout the country, including rural areas.

"We've set a target to hold Rahmah Sales twice a month in each state constituency by the year's end.

"If the public wants 'shops' to come to their area for community benefit, they can inform the ministry. KPDN will gather information for further actions," she told reporters after officiating the Rahmah Sales Tour Programme and launching the Rahmah Mobile Sales #ShopForThePeople in Pahang at the Darul Makmur Stadium compound here today.

To date, the PJR made more than RM70 million in sales and attracted a total of 2.8 million visitors nationwide.

Commenting further, Fuziah said that this initiative is one of KPDN's efforts to help lower the country's inflation rate, which has reached 2.0 per cent compared to 4.0 per cent in November 2022.

"The food group is one of the factors driving the increase in inflation rates. As a result, several initiatives have been implemented to tackle this issue," she added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency