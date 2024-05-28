PILIH KARNIVAL PKNS CAMPAIGN TO STRENGTHEN BRAND FURTHER, INCREASE SALES

SHAH ALAM, The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) will hold the 'Pilih Karnival PKNS' campaign in four selected townships, as one of the initiatives to further increase sales of property development projects, worth more than RM1 billion, implemented this year. PKNS deputy chief executive officer (Development), Ir Dr Kamarzan Md Rais said the carnival-themed campaign will commence in Shah Alam on June 29 and 30, followed by Selangor Cyber Valley (July 27-28) and Antara Gapi (Aug 24-25) respectively, before moving to the final location in Kota Puteri township on Sept 28 and 29. 'This carnival allows us to showcase various real estate products of PKNS and its subsidiaries, in line with the agency's desire to demonstrate the PKNS Group brand, in conjunction with its 60th anniversary in August. 'It also serves as a platform to attract the interest of potential new buyers as well as existing buyers, in addition to strengthening the public's awareness of PKNS real estate products through the promotion of existing and upcoming projects,' he said at a press conference, after launching the campaign today. Kamarzan said that PKNS is targeting a total attendance of around 5,000 visitors, with an estimated sales value of more than RM740 million; more than double the RM310 million recorded through a similar campaign last year. He said that various interesting activities await visitors, such as cycling activities, planting trees, cooking competitions, mini petting zoo, colouring competitions, Forum Perdana and performances. The carnival will also serve as a platform to bring PKNS closer to the community, and to foster relationships with the residents in the PKNS townships. Kamarzan expressed hope that the campaign can position PKNS as the people's preferred developer, apart from keeping its brand on par with fellow developers in the real estate industry, especially in Selangor. 'Through this campaign, prospective buyers also have the opportunity to enjoy attractive sales packages, in addition to purchasing bra nded electrical goods at special prices for PKNS home buyers, as a sign of appreciation for the buyers' support for the development of PKNS,' he said. In the meantime, he said that Pilih Karnival PKNS is a rebranding from the Discover PKNS campaign, implemented in previous years, which has had a positive impact on the PKNS brand and its townships. Apart from successfully increasing the value of annual property sales, the Discover PKNS campaign received an overwhelming, response in every location and was named StarProperty Readers' Choice (Newsmaker of the Year - by Highest Vote) at the StarProperty Awards 2024, recently. 'However, we decided to rebrand the campaign to Pilih Karnival PKNS this year, to create a fresher element with some reforms, to ensure the continuity of the impact of the campaign,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency