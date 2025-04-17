PH’s Arca Upsets British Grandmaster in Bangkok Tourney

Bangkok: Filipino FIDE Master Christian Gian Karlo Arca stunned British Grandmaster Stephen Gordon late Wednesday to remain unbeaten in the 22nd Bangkok Chess Club Open at the Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel in Thailand.

According to Philippines News Agency, using the black pieces, Arca conquered Gordon in 40 moves of the Chebanenko Slav, a variation of the Slav defense, to gain 4.0 points and share the lead with GM Babu MR Lalith of India and International Master Arif Abdul Hafiz of Indonesia. Lalith defeated FM Alexander Chernyavsky of Russia while Hafiz downed GM Vitaliy Bernadskiy of Ukraine.

“The game was difficult, but I was strong until the end,” said the 16-year-old from Panabo City, Davao del Norte. Arca, who has an ELO rating of 2250, stunned two-time champion and tournament top seed Super GM Jan Gustafsson of Germany (ELO 2601) after 39 moves of a Reti Opening last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Filipino IM Paolo Bersamina drew with GM Evgeny Romanov of Macedonia in 39 moves of the Sicilian defense, Rosolimo variation, while compatriot IM Michael Concio Jr. split the point with GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly of India in 48 moves of Kings Pawn Opening to score 3.5 points.

Also with 3.5 points are Romamov, Ganguly, Wei Yuyang of China, Tahmoores Baardeh of Iran, IM Prin Laohawirapap of Thailand, James Morris and GM Nigel Short of England, GM Jozsef Horvath of Hungary, GM Tomas Kraus of Czech Republic, IM Soozankar A.M. of Iran and Arsens Batashevs of Latvia.

In the Challenger category, Filipino John Paul De Guzman beat Russian Nikolay Gutsulyak to register his fourth straight win. Filipino Remark Bartolome and Vietnamese Nguyen Dang Khoa Tran also won their matches to earn 4.0 points.