Troops Thwart Rebel Extortion Plot in Quezon Clash

Quezon: Government troops from the 80th Infantry (STEADFAST) Battalion clashed with remnants of the dismantled Komiteng Larangang Guerilla (KLG) Narciso in Barangay Tanauan, Real, Quezon. The confrontation occurred on Wednesday as the troops intercepted a rebel group allegedly planning to extort money from local election candidates.

According to Philippines News Agency, Lieutenant Colonel Mark Antony U. Ruby, commanding officer of the 80th Infantry Battalion (IB) Philippine Army (PA), stated that the rebel group, believed to have originated from the Sierra Madre mountain range, attempted to re-establish a presence in Northern Quezon. Their objective was reportedly to collect ‘Campaign Access Fees’ from local candidates, an illegal practice commonly employed by insurgents during election periods.

The operation was initiated based on reports from concerned residents who noticed the presence of armed individuals in the area. Responding to this intelligence, the 80th IB launched a focused military operation on Wednesday afternoon.

During the operation, government troops encountered gunfire from approximately 10 members of the rebel group, leading to a firefight that lasted around 20 minutes. The rebels eventually withdrew from the confrontation. No casualties were reported on the military’s side, although traces of blood at the scene suggest potential injuries or fatalities among the rebels. Pursuit operations are currently underway.

Lt/C Ruby revealed that following the clash, troops recovered various items, including an M16 rifle, 14 long magazines, a high-explosive hand grenade, two 40 mm ammunition rounds, an ICOM radio, five backpacks, two bandoliers, personal belongings, and subversive documents. He reaffirmed the battalion’s dedication to protecting communities and ensuring the security of the upcoming elections.

He further urged the remaining rebels to abandon their armed struggle and reintegrate into society. “We will not allow this. 80IB remains committed to protecting our citizens and the integrity of the upcoming election,” he asserted.