DepEd Investigates Toga Removal at Antique Graduation Ceremony

Antique: The Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division of Antique is probing an incident where a school principal instructed graduating Senior High School students to remove their togas during their graduation ceremony.

According to Philippines News Agency, a video of the incident at Col. Ruperto Abellon National School (CRANS) has been circulating on social media, showing Principal II Venus Divinia Nietes asking students to take off their togas. This occurred during the end-of-school-year ceremony on April 15. DepEd Antique has initiated an investigation, demanding an incident report and intervention plan from the school head and other officials involved.

DepEd Antique Information Officer Eric Cortejo stated that Nietes allegedly believed the students did not comply with DepEd Order 9, which mandates simple but meaningful rites, and the ‘No Collection’ policy, which prohibits students from spending money on graduation-related expenses, including togas.

Dr. Edward Ba±a, from the Curriculum Implementation Division, leads the investigation team formed by Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Nicasio Frio. The team also includes the Learners’ Rights and Protection focal person and a legal officer. “The top priority of the fact-finding team is the learners’ rights and protection,” Cortejo emphasized.

Cortejo confirmed that the 249 senior high school students are officially recognized as graduates for the 2024-2025 school year, as their graduation was confirmed before the incident. The DepEd Antique statement assured the graduates that their diplomas, certificates, and other credentials would be unaffected. Furthermore, measures will be taken to address the mental and psychological needs of the learners.