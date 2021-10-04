Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #86, 27 September 2021

Situation summary

Please see the Philippines Department of Health (DOH) daily Situation Update for further information

2,490,858 Cases

2,292,006 Recoveries

37,596 Deaths

17,007,328 Vaccinated

• DOH recorded 161,4471 active cases as of 26 September 2021, 50% for both male and female, with the most affected age group 20-29 years. Breakdown of active cases (based on disposition upon accomplishing case investigation forms) are as follows:

o Asymptomatic: 21,624 (13.4%)

o Mild: 130,885 (81.1%)

o Moderate: 5,134 (3.2%)

o Severe: 2,630 (1.6%)

o Critical: 1,174 (0.7%)

• Out of the total 37,405 confirmed deaths, 56% are male, with the most affected age group 60-69 followed by the age group 70-79 years and the age group 50-59 years.

• 25.3% of the total number of deaths reported are from NCR, followed by Central Luzon (13.4%), CALABARZON (12.4%), Central Visayas (10.5%), Western Visayas (7.2%).

• DOH recorded 25,450 health care workers positive for COVID-19. Of these, 24,988 (98.2%) have recovered, 105 (0.4%) have died and 357 (1.3%) were active cases. Of these active cases, 200 (56.0%) were mild cases, 106 (29.7%) were asymptomatic, 21 (5.9%) for both moderate and severe condition, and 9 (2.5%) in critical condition.

• The pilot implementation of the IATF proposed classification by ‘Alert Levels’ with Granular Lockdowns will be extended until the next month; as local chief executives have expressed appreciation and support on this new approach instead of larger community quarantine classifications

Source: World Health Organization