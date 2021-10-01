Rentals.ca Network, Inc. Launches, Bringing Together 6 Rental Marketplaces in Canada

The new alliance will provide exceptional value to renters and landlords across Canada

Rentals.ca Network, Inc. Logo

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rentals.ca Network, Inc. has announced its launch, which includes six Canadian rental marketplaces offering the most traffic and leads for landlords to list their properties and providing the most listings for renters to find their next home in Canada.

The Rentals.ca Network consists of Rentals.ca, Rentfaster.ca, Louer.ca, Rentboard.ca, RentCanada.com and TorontoRentals.com.

The network features map-based search, neighbourhood scores and commute times, 3D virtual tours, floor plans, open house dates, and artificial intelligence to detect fraudulent listings.

“We are passionate about offering renters an exceptional experience through intuitive design on mobile, tablet, desktop and voice devices,” said Matt Danison, CEO of Rentals.ca . “With an understanding of the next generation of renters, we are focusing on interval searching, where renters might only have five minutes to scan our rental inventory while waiting in line, commuting on the subway, or during a lunch break.”

More efficiencies are on the horizon as technologies are integrated, and best practices and key features are applied to all marketplaces. The Rentals.ca Network has already achieved synergies by merging sales, human resources and billing, which provide cost savings across the network.

The Rentals.ca Network is a game-changer for renters and landlords.

For the renter, the new network will provide more quality listings, intuitive design, and a safer search experience which will make it easier for renters to find their next home.

For the landlord, the new network will drive more quality leads, save time in posting and editing listings on multiple websites, and offer exceptional customer service.

“By consolidating under the new rental network, we will be able to provide a better experience for both landlords and renters,” said Mark Hawkins, president of Rentfaster.ca . “We will be able to deliver better technology, a seamless experience and better data, which will allow Canadians to find a home and rent a home — faster.”

Although the network works with major REITs and property managers across Canada, most of the property listings comes from small landlords posting their apartments, condos, townhouses, detached homes and basements for rent directly to one of the six market-leading brands.

BY THE NUMBERS

In August, the network received 26 million page views, 4.3 million sessions and 2.3 million users.

In the last 12 months, the network has generated 50 million sessions, with 24 million users resulting in 5.4 million leads generated for landlords across Canada.

The network ranks in the top three positions on Google for 53,980 keywords.

The network has installed 17,500 branded “for rent signs” for landlords in 18 cities across Canada.

Since 2019, 110,000 small mom and pop landlords have listed properties with one of the six rental marketplaces resulting in over 240,000 listed properties through our easy-to-use e-commerce experiences.

Rentals.ca Network has the most data on vacant units in Canada. This will allow the company to better predict trends, and help clients make better decisions in developing new rental housing.

Rentals.ca Network is a trusted source for media outlets for news, data and information on rental rates, trends and insights in Canada producing the monthly National Rent Report , the Toronto GTA Rent Report and the annual Canadian Rental Market Predictions Report . The reports are created in collaboration with long-time housing data analyst Ben Myers, president of Bullpen Research & Consulting.

In August, among the 165 stories and media mentions of Rentals.ca, were rental news pieces done by The Globe and Mail, Global News, Global News Radio, The Canadian Press, CBC, CTV, Toronto Star, The Daily Hive — Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Vancouver Is Awesome, Narcity, the Winnipeg Free-Press and The Hamilton Spectator.

“Rentals.ca Network pledges to stay on top of the latest news, trends, insights and data to help keep media outlets and their audiences well-tuned to the rental heartbeat of Canada,” said Paul Danison, content director of Rentals.ca Network. Danison has over 40 years of experience as a reporter/editor/journalist.

Funding for the Rentals.ca Network, Inc. is made possible by Rentsync , formerly known as Landlord Web Solutions, a St. Catharines and Toronto-based firm. Rentsync is a leader in rental housing marketing, advertising and software solutions in North America.

“This transaction creates opportunities to pool resources and provide a more sophisticated set of tools for renters and landlords in Canada,” said Steve Cowan, CEO of Rentsync. “We are tremendously excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Rentals.ca Network offices are in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Calgary and St. Catharines.

Information: Paul Danison at paul@rentals.ca

Related Images

Image 1: Rentals.ca Network, Inc. Logo

Rentals.ca Network, Inc. Logo

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



