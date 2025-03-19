Manila: The Philippine Navy (PN) has announced an expansion of its training collaboration with the Italian Navy, moving beyond anti-submarine warfare (ASW) to include surface and air warfare capabilities. This initiative aims to further enhance the skill set of Filipino naval personnel by exposing them to a broader range of naval warfare capabilities.

According to Philippines News Agency, PN spokesperson Capt. John Percie Alcos emphasized the importance of this expanded cooperation, noting that while developing ASW capabilities remains a priority, the Navy is also focused on enhancing other warfare skills such as anti-surface warfare, anti-air, and electronic warfare. Alcos highlighted Italy’s reputation for having one of the best navies globally, making it a valuable partner for the Philippines in strengthening its naval capabilities.

The collaboration was underscored by a visit on March 17 when the PN welcomed the Italian Navy’s director for personnel employment and Italian Ambassador to the Philippines, Davide Giglio, at the Navy headquarters located at Naval Station Jose Andrada in Manila. The Italian officials were received by PN chief Vice Admiral Jose Ma. Ambrosio Ezpeleta, wherein they discussed enhancing defense cooperation, including shipbuilding, modernization, joint exercises, and strategic dialogues.

Vice Admiral Ezpeleta expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We’re looking forward to having my team visit your ships and learn more about the new technology offered by the Italian Navy.” The visit allowed the PN to gain insights into Italy’s naval capabilities and explore potential partnerships that could support its ongoing modernization efforts.

This strengthened partnership with the Italian Navy aligns with the PN’s strategic goals of enhancing interoperability, advancing technological capabilities, and fostering regional security cooperation, ensuring that the Philippine Navy remains a formidable force in maritime defense.