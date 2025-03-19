Ilocos Norte: The Ilocos Norte Tourism Office (INTO) is taking proactive steps to enhance its tourism services by recruiting additional workers to accommodate an anticipated rise in tourist numbers over the coming months.

According to Philippines News Agency, senior tourism operations officer Xavier Ruiz announced the recruitment drive, emphasizing the need for enthusiastic individuals to join the team as tourism ambassadors and utility personnel. The initiative is open to applicants aged 18 and above, who are encouraged to submit their resume or biodata along with a valid ID to their local tourism office.

Ruiz highlighted the success of the summer tourism operations and employment program since 2012, which has provided employment opportunities to approximately 5,000 individuals, including students, out-of-school youths, the unemployed, and senior citizens. This year, the program aims to fill 400 slots in preparation for the Palarong Pambansa, which Ilocos Norte will host from May 24 to June 2.

The application deadline is set for March 28, with the new hires expected to assist the provincial government in managing tourist activities across more than 42 tourist centers in the province. Ilocos Norte has already seen an increase in both local and foreign visitors since early January, reinforcing its status as a prominent tourist destination in the northern region. Last year alone, the province attracted over 500,000 tourists during the Holy Week, according to official tallies.