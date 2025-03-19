Manila: Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada on Wednesday highlighted the necessity of equipping government employees with knowledge and skills in artificial intelligence (AI). He stressed the growing influence of AI in public service and its alignment with global workforce trends.

According to Philippines News Agency, Estrada stated that AI is reshaping industries, and it is crucial for the government to ensure its workforce is ready to adapt. Training civil servants in AI, he noted, would enhance their capabilities and improve the delivery of services. He pointed out that both private companies and government agencies worldwide are already integrating AI into their operations. Discussions on AI’s impact-whether as a tool for efficiency or a potential threat to jobs-underscore the urgency of preparing the workforce.

Estrada elaborated on AI’s potential, mentioning its ability to automate tasks and provide complex solutions quickly. He emphasized the importance of harnessing AI’s benefits while managing associated risks, such as concerns over discrimination, privacy, and national security.

To address these challenges, Estrada has filed Senate Bill No. 2930, which proposes a training program under the Department of Information and Communications Technology. This program aims to develop courses on AI fundamentals, its applications in governance, potential risks, and strategies for safe and ethical AI use. The training would be conducted at least every two years and would cover government employees involved in program management, planning, research, development, engineering, testing, procurement, and other designated roles.

Estrada concluded that investing in AI training would not only strengthen the government workforce but also ensure the responsible use of technology in public service.