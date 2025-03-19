Dagupan City: Dagupan City posted a total income collection of PHP1.4 billion in 2024, Mayor Belen Fernandez announced during her State of the City Address Tuesday afternoon.

According to Philippines News Agency, Fernandez reported that the city’s revenue from business permits, miscellaneous fees, community tax, and property tax increased from PHP264.5 million in 2022 to PHP304.5 million in 2024. “From 2022 up to 2024, there is a big increase in the overall gross annual collection from our public markets from PHP76 million to almost PHP92 million in 2024,” she said.

Revenue from operating the city’s public restrooms also grew substantially, surging from PHP3.4 million in 2022 to almost PHP7.5 million in 2024. Fernandez attributed the increases in various collections of the city to new investments and businesses, as well as policies, such as the ease of doing business. “Growth continues to rise because of new investment and business because the trust and credibility of investors in the city has been restored,” she said.

She highlighted that the number of newly registered businesses is steadily rising, while the renewal of existing permits has also increased, aided by the swift issuance of mayor’s and tricycle permits. “We made doing business easier with our online payment portal system in all transactions with the One-Stop Shop Business Center. With this new development, we now enabled a quicker collection of local government revenues, ensuring a steady cash flow for funding public projects and services,” she added.

Dagupan City was also recognized as the only city awarded for the Most Prompt and Accurate Submission of Electronic Statement of Receipts and Expenditures in 2023. Looking ahead, Fernandez said the city aims to achieve a PHP2 billion economy by 2030 and earn the status of a first-class city.