Manila: The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) has praised the Philippines for its significant contributions to global peace and security, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced on Wednesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, in a recent meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at Malaca±an Palace, CTBTO Executive Secretary Robert Floyd recognized the high-quality data gathering and scientific monitoring conducted by Filipino scientists. Floyd noted the vital role played by these efforts in maintaining global security through the provision of consistent and reliable data, which is utilized by the CTBTO in Vienna and shared with the 187 member states of the treaty.

Floyd emphasized the importance of the Philippines’ contributions, stating that the data provided helps ensure that no state can breach the treaty undetected. He confirmed the CTBTO’s commitment to safeguarding the global norm against nuclear testing, especially during periods of instability.

One of the key components of the CTBTO’s verification regime is the International Monitoring System (IMS), a comprehensive network comprising 321 monitoring stations and 16 laboratories across 89 countries. With around 90 percent of these facilities operational, the IMS delivers a continuous stream of real-time data on various phenomena, including seismic activities and non-nuclear explosions, such as the 2020 Beirut blast.

Floyd’s visit to the Philippines included planned trips to the IMS stations located in Tanay and Tagaytay. He expressed admiration for the technical experts at the Taal Volcano Observatory, acknowledging their dedication and pride in their work.

While in Manila, Floyd is also participating in the 16th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Inter-Sessional Meeting on Non-Proliferation and Disarmament. He is set to deliver a keynote address and present the CTBTO’s ongoing efforts and initiatives during the ARF ISM NPD dinner.

The CTBTO Preparatory Commission, established in 1996 and headquartered in Vienna, Austria, is responsible for developing the verification regime for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) in anticipation of the treaty’s enactment and advocating for its universal adoption.