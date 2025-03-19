Manila: A former village chairperson listed as the third most wanted person in Quezon province was arrested in Bulacan, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said on Wednesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, NCRPO Director, Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, announced that the 44-year-old suspect, whose name was withheld, was apprehended by the District Police Intelligence and Operations Unit of the Manila Police District (MPD). The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Unisan Municipal Police Station and the San Miguel, Bulacan police at the Tabang Exit of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) at approximately 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect, who previously served as the chief of Barangay Sampaloc 1 in Dasmari±as, Cavite, is facing an arrest warrant for two counts of statutory rape as issued by the Gumaca, Quezon Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 172, with no bail recommended.

Brig. Gen. Aberin noted that the successful operation was the culmination of persistent intelligence gathering, ongoing surveillance, and precise coordination among various police units. Authorities were able to locate the suspect following weeks of diligent tracking and verification of intelligence data.

The suspect is presently held at the MPD Custodial Facility while awaiting the return of the warrant to the court and the subsequent issuance of a commitment order.