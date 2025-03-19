Quezon City: A lone bettor from Metro Manila has hit the PHP100 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Lotto 6/42 draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced on Wednesday. The winning ticket was purchased at Lucky Circle Corp., SM North EDSA in Quezon City, and contained the combination 19-02-21-13-16-22.

According to Philippines News Agency, the lucky winner has one year to claim the PHP100,890,109.20 prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City. To claim the prize, the winner must present the winning ticket along with two valid identification cards. Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, winnings above PHP10,000 are subject to a 20 percent tax.

Aside from the jackpot winner, there were 85 players who won PHP24,000 each by correctly picking five of the six winning numbers. Additionally, 3,170 bettors will receive PHP800 for matching four numbers, while 47,076 players will get PHP20 for hitting three digits.

The 6/42 Lotto is held every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles has encouraged the public to continue supporting the agency’s gaming products in order to raise additional revenues for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only assists those in need of medical help but also provides funding to government institutions.