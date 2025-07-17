Philippine International Partners Reaffirm Support for Bangsamoro Normalization Program

Manila: The Philippines’ international peace and development partners have expressed support for the implementation of the Normalization Program under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB), according to the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU).

According to Philippines News Agency, OPAPRU stated that the partners expressed their support during the 30th Joint Normalization Committee (JNC) meeting held on Tuesday. JNC-Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) co-chair Akmad Brahim emphasized that the gathering was not just a routine meeting but a significant moment to reflect on the journey toward lasting peace and inclusive change in the Bangsamoro.

Brahim highlighted that the presence of international stakeholders in the JNC underscores the collaborative nature of peacebuilding, which requires shared responsibility and sustained engagement. He noted that their support indicates a commitment to building resilient communities that have faced challenges like armed conflict and economic marginalization.

JNC-Government of the Philippines co-chair Ariel Hernandez emphasized the importance of synergy between the national government and international peacebuilding efforts. He pointed out that international cooperation partners need to align their programs with the Normalization deliverables to make a meaningful impact on the peace agreement’s implementation. Hernandez also reiterated the JNC’s dedication to maintaining continuity in interventions and ensuring close coordination among stakeholders.

During the meeting, representatives from various organizations shared updates on their initiatives in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. These efforts are aligned with the ongoing implementation of the Normalization Program, a key component of the CAB aimed at transforming former MILF combatants and their communities into peaceful and productive entities.

The meeting was attended by delegations from the European Union to the Philippines, Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, Catholic Relief Services (CRS), Nonviolent Peaceforce – Philippines (NP), Fondation Suisse de D©minage (FSD), and United Nations agencies such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), International Organization for Migration (IOM), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and World Food Programme (WFP).