BSP Vows to Deepen Financial Inclusion in the PH

Manila: The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said it remains committed to deepening financial inclusion to ensure that more Filipinos will be onboarded to the formal financial system. The BSP made the statement late Wednesday after the release of a World Bank report showing a slight decline in financial account ownership.

According to Philippines News Agency, in its Global Findex 2025 report, the World Bank said that 50.2 percent of Filipinos 15 years old and above owned an account in banks and other microfinance institutions. This was slightly lower than the 51.4 percent reported in 2021. The BSP commented that the decline might reflect the easing of pandemic-related incentives to use transaction accounts.

The central bank acknowledged that persistent challenges remain, such as connectivity gaps, low financial literacy, and trust issues. It noted, however, gains observed from 2021 to 2024, including the increased use of mobile money accounts, formal savings, and improved financial resilience. These improvements were measured by the ability to access extra funds within 30 days and higher account ownership among women, the poorest 40 percent, and those out of the labor force.

The BSP highlighted the need to focus on improving financial health, especially for vulnerable sectors, rather than just account ownership. It emphasized its commitment to working with partners to onboard more Filipinos to the formal financial system and support their financial well-being through inclusive, secure, and accessible financial services.