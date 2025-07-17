Hunt on for Suspects in MagSur Town Engineer’s Murder

Shariff aguak: A massive manhunt is underway for assailants who ambushed and killed a municipal engineer, which also wounded another person here Wednesday night, police reported Thursday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Engineer Shed Ariff Malang, municipal engineer of adjacent Shariff Saydona Mustapha town, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Maguindanao provincial hospital. The ambush occurred around 6:15 p.m. in Barangay Timbangan, Shariff Aguak.

Col. Sultan Salman Sapal, provincial police director, said Malang was driving a black pickup truck with three other passengers, heading to Shariff Aguak from Shariff Saydona Mustapha town, when the attack happened.

‘Despite his injuries, Malang managed to drive the vehicle further until they reached a paramilitary detachment to seek help. Responding militiamen rushed them to a hospital,’ Sapal said.

He added that one of Malang’s companions sustained injuries, while two others were unharmed.

The motive for the ambush remains unknown, and the identities of the attackers are still being determined.