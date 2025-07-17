Over PHP3 Billion in Illicit Agricultural Products Seized Amid Smuggling Crackdown

Manila: The Department of Agriculture (DA) has reported the confiscation of more than PHP3.09 billion worth of smuggled rice and agri-fishery products amid an intensified campaign against agricultural smuggling, hoarding, and profiteering-now considered forms of economic sabotage under the Marcos administration.

According to Philippines News Agency, the seized items were confiscated from November 2023 to February 20, under the leadership of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. This effort was carried out through the DA-Inspectorate and Enforcement (IE) operations. DA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa highlighted the scale of the operations in a pre-State of the Nation Address (SONA) interview, stating that since the president assumed office, more than PHP3 billion worth of smuggled agricultural goods have been seized.

The amount does not include recently confiscated agri-smuggled items, such as PHP100 million worth of frozen fish, onions, and carrots in 10 inspected containers at the Port of Subic on July 8. The total estimated value for all 31 containers is about PHP300 million, as 21 shipments have yet to be inspected. Other significant confiscations included PHP34 million in smuggled onions and frozen mackerel at Manila Port on July 1, and PHP202 million worth of frozen fish seized in March.

De Mesa emphasized the role of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act in enabling effective action against smugglers. He noted the importance of mechanisms and supporting laws that provide effective solutions. Secretary Tiu Laurel has committed to prosecuting around 100 individuals connected to 20 blacklisted firms, with the goal of securing at least one conviction before the end of the year.

In 2025, 79 containers have been flagged with the assistance of the Bureau of Customs (BOC), Philippine National Police, and the National Bureau of Investigation. In 2024, DA-IE operations led to 71 seizures valued at PHP2.83 billion, including PHP1.9 billion in imported rice and PHP316.4 million in fisheries products. The DA-IE logged 71 successful operations in 2024, resulting in the seizure of PHP2.83 billion worth of smuggled agricultural goods, with the largest single seizure being PHP1.9 billion worth of imported rice during the first-border inspection.