MTRCB Approves Discounted Rates for Restored Local Films

Manila: The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has approved discounted review rates for restored local films to help preserve and promote the country’s cinematic legacy. “Through this resolution, we aim to strengthen our support for film restoration and preservation efforts, making it more accessible for producers and advocates to reintroduce culturally significant works to today’s audiences,” MTRCB Chairperson Lala Sotto-Antonio said in a statement.

According to Philippines News Agency, a special rate of PHP3,500 (from the previous PHP8,862.75) will be applied to review restored films. “Trailers and related publicity materials shall be assessed at the prevailing rate during the time of review,” the MTRCB stated.

To avail of the discounted rate for restored films, a formal letter of request citing the film’s cultural, historical, and/or artistic significance must be submitted. The film must have been publicly exhibited at least 10 years prior to the application date, with supporting documentation. Applicants should also provide proof of restoration, such as a sworn affidavit or certification by the production outfit that performed the restoration. The affidavit should include a brief description of the restoration process and techniques used.

Proper attribution to the original creators and the restoration team must be indicated in the letter, along with contact details of the applicant and rights holder. “We hope this initiative encourages our stakeholders and the Philippine film industry to restore more classic films, not only for their historical value but also to promote responsible viewing and highlight the richness of our craft,” Sotto-Antonio added.

For inquiries, applicants can reach out to the Review and Classification Division at (02) 8376-7380 or through email at [email protected].