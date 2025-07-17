Classes Suspended in Catanduanes and Camarines Sur Due to Tropical Depression Crising

Catanduanes: Classes in Catanduanes and several towns in Camarines Sur are suspended on Thursday due to the potential impacts of Tropical Depression Crising and the southwest monsoon (habagat). In a social media post, Catanduanes Governor Patrick Azanza declared a suspension of classes at all levels in both public and private schools across all 11 towns. These towns include Virac, Viga, Bato, San Andres, San Miguel, Pandan, Gigmoto, Caramoran, Baras, Bagamanoc, and Panganiban. The governor emphasized that the decision to suspend classes was made to ensure the safety of students and allow everyone to prepare adequately for the weather conditions.

According to Philippines News Agency, in Camarines Sur, classes were also suspended in the towns of Goa, Caramoan, Buhi, Bato, and Nabua. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that Crising is expected to bring heavy rainfall throughout the day. Several areas in northern Luzon are now under Tropical Cyclone

Wind Signal No. 1.

In its tropical cyclone bulletin issued at 5 a.m., PAGASA noted that Crising is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near its center, with gusts reaching up to 70 kph. The heavy rains associated with Crising will affect Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, and Biliran.