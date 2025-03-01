Manila: Get ready for another travel adventure with Philippine Airlines (PAL) as it offers unbeatable fares with its anniversary seat sale. The sale runs from Feb. 28 to March 20. Travel period starts March 1 for international flights and April 1 for domestic flights.

According to Philippines News Agency, the anniversary seat sale offers a PHP184 one-way economy base fare for select local destinations, making solo beach escapes, long-overdue getaways with friends, or reunions with family overseas more affordable. For international travelers, trips are available for as low as USD80 round-trip economy base fare, with nonstop flights to destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East.

PAL stated, “This is PAL’s way of thanking all its customers for their support as the Philippine flag carrier celebrates 84 years of dedicated service to the nation and the world.” The airline’s nonstop flights offer cabin amenities, baggage allowance options, and appetizing meals, with pre-order meal options and in-flight entertainment on select international flights.

“The PAL flying experience is delivered by a dedicated team of ground, cabin, and flight crew who uphold the highest safety standards and embody the unparalleled, genuine care of Filipinos to the world,” PAL added.

Travelers can learn more about PAL’s anniversary seat sale by visiting www.philippineairlines.com or downloading the Philippine Airlines mobile app. Official PAL social media accounts also provide updates on promos, events, and flights.