Manila: Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil on Saturday ordered the administrative relief of Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) head, Col. Elmer Ragay, following adverse news reports and viral social media discussions questioning the legitimacy of a recent rescue operation involving a 14-year-old Chinese student from the British School Manila. In a media release, Marbil acknowledged that the boy was recovered but emphasized the need for a thorough review to address growing public scrutiny and ensure full transparency.

According to Philippines News Agency, Marbil stated, ‘As public servants, we must be open to scrutiny and ensure that our actions reflect the highest standards of integrity.’ He further explained that the review is intended to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident and reinforce public trust in the PNP.

While the PNP conducts its internal probe, Marbil mentioned that the PNP would cooperate in the Senate investigation scheduled for next week. ‘We respect the Senate’s authority to look into this matter and will extend our full cooperation in the proceedings,’ he said, highlighting the importance of collaboration with legislative oversight.

The PNP chief assured the public that the investigation would be conducted thoroughly, with a commitment to holding accountable those responsible if any lapses are found while simultaneously protecting the integrity of legitimate police operations.