Cavite: Joshua Alexander Ramos delivered a fine performance to claim victory in the Standard Men Elite of the National Age Group Aquathlon 2025 at the Ayala-Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite on Saturday. The 23-year-old member of the Baguio Benguet Triathlon club clocked 31 minutes and 19 seconds in the 1km-swim and 5km-run competition.

According to Philippines News Agency, Ramos expressed satisfaction with his victory, stating, “I joined this tournament to test my fitness and I’m glad I won.” Last year, Ramos was runner-up to Cebuano Kim Andrew Remolino in a shorter race format, which covered 500 meters for swimming and 2.5 km for running. Remolino and fellow competitor Matthew Hermosa did not participate this year due to a Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) regional qualifying event. Ramos, who has a successful swimming background with four medals from the 2024 PRISAA National Games, was pleased with his performance despite their absence.

I±aki Emil Lorbes came in second with a time of 31:28, despite dealing with a right ankle injury sustained in training two weeks prior. Irienold Reig Jr. finished third with a time of 32:12.

On the women’s side, Erika Nicole Burgos successfully defended her title, clocking in at 34 minutes and 17 seconds. She was followed by Singapore’s Wan Ting at 35:01 and Lady Samantha Jhunace Corpuz at 35:50. Burgos, from Tanauan, Batangas, commented on the challenging course and expressed her determination to compete in the National Age Group Duathlon on Sunday, where she aims to replicate her success from the 2023 Asian Duathlon Championships.

In the Junior Elite category, Joshua’s younger brother, Dayshaun Karl Ramos, topped the men’s division with a time of 16:37. He was closely followed by Darell Johnson Bada at 16:40 and Peter Sancho Del Rosario at 16:44. Dhana Victoria Seda-Lomboy won the women’s title with a time of 18:45, outpacing Maria Celinda Raagas who finished at 21:42.

In the para category, winners included Edison Badillo (PTS2), Raul Angoluan (PTS3), Alex Silverio (PTS4), and Joshua Nelmida with guide Bernard Matthew Cruz (PTVI). The event was organized by the Triathlon Philippines (TriPhil) and headed by Tom Carrasco.

Meanwhile, the race distances for the upcoming National Age Group Duathlon are set for various categories, including Elite, Junior Elite, and Para, among others. Supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and various sponsors, these tournaments are part of TriPhil’s grassroots and talent identification program.