Isabela: The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Saturday reported the arrest of five Chinese nationals involved in illegal mining in Isabela province. Xue Xianrong, Xingyue Qiu, Zeng Shuiying, Zhang Huaping, and Xue Junfeng were apprehended on February 27 while working at a mining site in Barangay Caguilingan, Cordon.

According to Philippines News Agency, the operation was carried out by the BI Regional Intelligence Operating Unit II, which found that the five were working without necessary permits or visas. During the inspection, the foreign nationals failed to present valid immigration documentation, aside from digital copies of their passports stored on their mobile phones. Further verification confirmed that they lacked the proper visas required for employment.

‘This is a clear violation of our immigration laws,’ BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said in a statement. ‘Foreign nationals who wish to work in the Philippines must secure the proper documentation. We will not tolerate any disregard for our laws, especially in industries that pose environmental and economic concerns.’

The five Chinese nationals were transferred to the BI holding facility in Bicutan, Taguig, where they will remain pending deportation proceedings. ‘We urge all foreign workers to comply with our immigration policies. Those who continue to work illegally will be dealt with accordingly,’ Viado said.