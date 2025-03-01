Manila: Malaca±ang has directed all incumbent Presidential Communications Office (PCO) officials to submit their courtesy resignations by February 28, newly appointed PCO Secretary Jaybee Ruiz confirmed on Saturday. Ruiz cited a memorandum issued by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on February 25, which requires all PCO officials appointed before his tenure to tender their unqualified courtesy resignations by the specified deadline.

According to Philippines News Agency, the directive was issued to allow the new PCO Secretary a free hand in performing his duties and functions, as stated in the memorandum. It applies to presidential appointees in agencies, offices, and bureaus under the PCO, as well as those in government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs) attached to the agency who hold acting or holdover status.

The memorandum specifies that until any action is taken by the President and/or the undersigned on such courtesy resignations, all covered incumbents shall continue to report for work and perform their usual duties and functions. This is subject to any further instructions that the President, the undersigned, and/or the new leadership of PCO may deem proper.

Further, the memorandum ordered Secretary Ruiz to ensure that all covered incumbents are informed of this latest directive. Ruiz, who was sworn in last week replacing former secretary Cesar Chavez, has been tasked with ensuring that all affected officials comply with the directive.