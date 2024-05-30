PH to complete environmental case vs. China in ‘few weeks’- DOJ

MANILA: The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday said the Philippine government might finalize the case against China for environmental damage in the West Philippine Sea in a few weeks. The DOJ is in continuous coordination with the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) to gather solid evidence for a strong environmental damage suit against China, according to DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing. "Kailangan ho nating mapatibayan ang lahat ng ebidensiya na kailangang i-attach sa ating complaint. Although confident naman po tayo na in a few weeks ay mabuo na iyong ating complaint at iyong mga attachments na ebidensiya (We need to prove all the evidence that we need to attach in our complaint. Although we are confident that we will be able to complete our complaint and the attached evidence in a few weeks)," Clavano said. "So, hopefully, with the help of the Office of the Solicitor General, we will be able to file an environmental case against China," he added. The OS G has been exploring legal options over the damage to corals and seabed in Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal in the WPS, including the possible filing of a complaint for damages before an international tribunal with proper jurisdiction, such as the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) at The Hague. The National Security Council, for its part, had challenged China to allow third-party inspectors to check on the current condition of Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) following the Chinese Foreign Ministry's denial of reports of environmental destruction despite proof presented by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). "In the face of China's repeated denials, we call on China to open up Bajo de Masinloc to international inspection and we also call on third-party inspectors from relevant United Nations bodies or respected environmental organizations to determine the true situation therein in order to protect the environment," NSC Assistant Director General and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said in a statement on May 21. "The PCG has presented clear and convincing evidence that since 2016, it has observed Chinese fishermen transporting large quantities of giant clams, sea turtles, puffer fishes, stingrays, top shells, eels, and other marine animals. Chinese entities have been continuously engaged in large-scale harvesting of endangered species, unlawfully exploiting the vulnerable species with wild abandon." The Philippines first brought China before the PCA in 2013 and secured a historic win in 2016 after the tribunal firmly rejected Beijing's expansive claims under its so-called nine-dash line. Source: Philippines News agency